Chongqing and the art of navigating China’s vertical cities

In Chongqing, a building's ground floor can be someone else's rooftop. A road that looks close on a map might require a long climb, while a train disappears into a residential block and emerges on the other side. The city seems to have negotiated its own terms with gravity. Here, directions tend to involve a landmark, a staircase or a change in elevation.

This is what makes Chongqing, in southwest China, so compelling to explore. Set among steep hills where the Yangtze and Jialing rivers meet, it has grown around terrain that refuses the neat geometry of a conventional metropolis. The internet has made its most startling features famous, particularly the monorail passing through Liziba station's apartment building. But the real pleasure of visiting lies in working out how the city functions beyond the photographs.

Start at Liziba, naturally. Take Line 2 and experience the famous passage from inside the train before heading down to the viewing platform. Then put the camera away for a moment. Watch the residents going about their day around the station. For them, the train is public transport, not a spectacle. That distinction is worth remembering throughout Chongqing.