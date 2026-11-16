10 libraries around the world that are architectural marvels

Across the world, historic institutions and modern public libraries have transformed spaces of learning into extraordinary works of design. Featuring elaborate frescoes, soaring ceilings, intricate woodwork and unconventional structures, here are 10 magnificent libraries around the world.
Often described as one of the most beautiful libraries in the world, Admont Abbey Library is a masterpiece of Baroque architecture. Completed in 1776, it features seven domed sections, elaborate ceiling frescoes, white marble detailing and gilded bookshelves. Designed by architect Joseph Hueber, the library houses an extensive collection of historical manuscripts and books.
The Old Library at Trinity College Dublin is best known for its spectacular Long Room, which stretches approximately 65 metres. Its towering wooden bookshelves, barrel-vaulted ceiling and marble busts of celebrated writers and philosophers create an atmosphere reminiscent of another era. The library is also home to the famous Book of Kells, an illuminated manuscript dating back to the ninth century.
Located in Rio de Janeiro, the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading is a striking example of Neo-Manueline architecture, inspired by Portugal's Gothic and Renaissance heritage. Its elaborate stone façade, towering bookshelves, intricate woodwork and stained-glass skylight give the interiors a cathedral-like appearance. Established in 1837, it houses one of the largest collections of Portuguese literature outside Portugal.
The George Peabody Library in Baltimore is known for its magnificent five-tier atrium, surrounded by ornamental cast-iron balconies and towering book collections. Designed by architect Edmund G. Lind, the building opened in 1878 and features a dramatic skylight that illuminates its grand interior.
Housed within Prague's historic Clementinum complex, the Baroque Library is celebrated for its ornate ceiling frescoes, elaborate wooden bookshelves and antique globes. Dating back to the 18th century, the library reflects the grandeur of European Baroque design. Its beautifully preserved interiors make it one of the most recognisable historic libraries in Europe.
Built as a modern tribute to the ancient Library of Alexandria, Bibliotheca Alexandrina was designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta. The structure resembles a tilted circular disc rising towards the Mediterranean Sea. Its granite exterior is engraved with letters and characters from different languages, while the vast reading hall features an impressive stepped roof.
Designed by architect Eun Young Yi, Stuttgart City Library stands out for its minimalist cube-shaped exterior and striking geometric interiors. The building features a dramatic central atrium shaped like an inverted pyramid, surrounded by multiple levels of bookshelves and reading spaces. Its predominantly white interiors and carefully planned lighting give the library a futuristic atmosphere.
Designed by Rem Koolhaas and Joshua Prince-Ramus, Seattle Central Library is a striking example of contemporary architecture. Opened in 2004, the building features an unusual geometric glass-and-steel exterior made up of intersecting platforms. One of its most distinctive features is the Books Spiral, a continuous sloping arrangement that allows visitors to browse the non-fiction collection across multiple floors.
Designed by renowned architect Rem Koolhaas and his firm OMA, Qatar National Library is known for its angular, folded exterior and expansive open interiors. The building brings together a public library, research spaces and a heritage collection under one roof. Its elevated book stacks and open floor plan create a visually striking space that combines contemporary design with traditional ideas of knowledge preservation.
Located at Yale University, the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library is famous for its unusual translucent marble exterior. Designed by architect Gordon Bunshaft and opened in 1963, the building uses thin marble panels that filter natural light while protecting rare books and manuscripts from direct sunlight. At its centre stands a striking glass-enclosed tower containing thousands of books.