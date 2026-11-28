After a quick lunch of a Grilled chicken sandwich, fries and freshly squeezed orange and pineapple juice, we set out for the place that had brought us to Kumbhalgarh in the first place. The Kumbhalgarh Fort sits high above the surrounding landscape, its enormous wall stretching for approximately 36 kms and earning it a place the 2nd longest continuous fortification wall in the world.

The afternoon was a guided fort visit followed by sunset viewing, and the climb quickly became as much a part of the experience as the monument itself. Built by Rana Kumbha in the 15th century, the fort rises dramatically from the Aravallis. Seven large gates mark the route upwards, while narrow passages, concealed pathways from intruders are strategically designed spaces hinting at the defensive thinking behind the architecture. At around 3,600 feet above sea level, the climb can be demanding, but every turn brings another reason to stop.

At the summit sits Badal Mahal, the highest point of the fort and one of its most striking structures. Its pale exterior and elevated position seem almost designed to dissolve into the sky, explaining its association with clouds.

From here, the Aravallis stretch endlessly into the distance. Below, the dense landscape is dotted with temples and forests, while the sheer scale of the fort becomes easier to appreciate from above.

Kumbhalgarh is also associated with Maharana Pratap, who was born here, adding another layer to a place already steeped in history. Around the fort are around 360 temples, including Jain and Hindu shrines that date back centuries. Beyond them, the surrounding forest is home to a range of wildlife, including leopards and bears. We did not venture into the jungle on this visit, although safaris are among the experiences available in the region.

By the time we descended, the sun was slipping lower over the hills. We stopped at the little shops near the base of the fort for souvenirs before heading back, carrying more than a few trinkets and a considerable amount of tiredness from the climb.

Dinner was at Breeze Pizzeria & Bar, an intimate, old-school space with royal blue walls and silver accents. The evening began with a Kumbhalgarh sour, a cocktail inspired by the region, combining walnut-infused whisky, lime and egg white, finished with a macerated cherry. A warm Seafood chowder followed, along with a creamy yet al dente chicken Aglio olio. Dessert came in the form of a Hot chocolate soufflé, rich enough to bring the day to a fitting close.