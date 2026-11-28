The first glimpse of Kumbhalgarh comes after the road begins to climb. Leaving Udaipur behind, the landscape slowly changes from city roads to winding stretches of green, rocky hills, and quiet villages, with the Aravallis rising around us. Two hours after landing at Udaipur Airport, we entered Kumbhalgarh, a small hill town that seemed to have mastered the art of staying away from the rush of Rajasthan’s better-known destinations.
Our base for the next two nights was Radisson Blu Resort, Kumbhalgarh, a sprawling property shaped along the hillside. The welcome was suitably indulgent, with little desserts including a chocolate pastry and besan laddoo waiting in the room. But the real surprise was beyond the glass doors: a balcony opening directly towards the hills, with little to interrupt the view. It was a sight that immediately made us look forward to the next morning.
After a quick lunch of a Grilled chicken sandwich, fries and freshly squeezed orange and pineapple juice, we set out for the place that had brought us to Kumbhalgarh in the first place. The Kumbhalgarh Fort sits high above the surrounding landscape, its enormous wall stretching for approximately 36 kms and earning it a place the 2nd longest continuous fortification wall in the world.
The afternoon was a guided fort visit followed by sunset viewing, and the climb quickly became as much a part of the experience as the monument itself. Built by Rana Kumbha in the 15th century, the fort rises dramatically from the Aravallis. Seven large gates mark the route upwards, while narrow passages, concealed pathways from intruders are strategically designed spaces hinting at the defensive thinking behind the architecture. At around 3,600 feet above sea level, the climb can be demanding, but every turn brings another reason to stop.
At the summit sits Badal Mahal, the highest point of the fort and one of its most striking structures. Its pale exterior and elevated position seem almost designed to dissolve into the sky, explaining its association with clouds.
From here, the Aravallis stretch endlessly into the distance. Below, the dense landscape is dotted with temples and forests, while the sheer scale of the fort becomes easier to appreciate from above.
Kumbhalgarh is also associated with Maharana Pratap, who was born here, adding another layer to a place already steeped in history. Around the fort are around 360 temples, including Jain and Hindu shrines that date back centuries. Beyond them, the surrounding forest is home to a range of wildlife, including leopards and bears. We did not venture into the jungle on this visit, although safaris are among the experiences available in the region.
By the time we descended, the sun was slipping lower over the hills. We stopped at the little shops near the base of the fort for souvenirs before heading back, carrying more than a few trinkets and a considerable amount of tiredness from the climb.
Dinner was at Breeze Pizzeria & Bar, an intimate, old-school space with royal blue walls and silver accents. The evening began with a Kumbhalgarh sour, a cocktail inspired by the region, combining walnut-infused whisky, lime and egg white, finished with a macerated cherry. A warm Seafood chowder followed, along with a creamy yet al dente chicken Aglio olio. Dessert came in the form of a Hot chocolate soufflé, rich enough to bring the day to a fitting close.
The next morning began differently. Instead of an alarm, there was birdsong. A few of the birds had even settled on the balcony railing, giving us a front-row seat to the quiet start of the day.
Breakfast at Roots was a generous spread of chai, idli, toast with green and red apple compote, roast potatoes, fresh fruit and baked treats. Then came another side of Kumbhalgarh: the villages beyond the fort.
A jeep and local guide took us through the hilly countryside, past temples, farms and small communities where everyday life appeared to move at an entirely different pace. One of the stops was Vero Ka Math Mandir, known for its pond that, according to local belief, does not dry up through the year. We continued towards viewpoints overlooking the changing landscape, including one where the terrain begins to hint at the desert that stretches towards Jaisalmer. Another stop brought us to a lake where catfish gathered as we fed them.
The villages here are largely agricultural, with Mewar communities leading quiet lives amid the hills. Tourism has grown over the past 15 years, but Kumbhalgarh still feels relatively untouched compared to Rajasthan’s more established tourist circuits. History is not confined to monuments here; it appears in temples, traditions, crafts and even the landscape itself. The morning safari and nearby temple visits were part of the itinerary’s second day, alongside the craft and cultural experiences.
Back at the property, lunch was another leisurely affair: Lemon coriander soup, a Non-vegetarian platter of chicken tikka, fish and prawns, followed by a juicy chicken Steak with a sweet and umami sauce, mashed potatoes and vegetables. Tiramisu rounded things off before we traded the dining table for the spa.
The Akasa Luxe spa felt almost removed from everything outside. We opted for an Abhyanga full-body treatment, following an Ayurvedic oil ritual, and a Kumkumadi radiance ritual facial. The space was quiet enough to make the silence itself feel restorative. A steam session dissolved whatever remained of the fatigue from the previous day’s climb and the morning’s exploration.
The afternoon brought us back outdoors, but this time without the need for hiking boots. Chetan the Camel became our unlikely guide around the property, calmly carrying us across the grounds. He was remarkably well behaved, making the ride feel less like a tourist attraction and more like a slow wander through the landscape.
Next came pottery with local artisan Manna Lal Kumhar. Sitting at the wheel, we tried to transform a lump of clay into a flower vase. The result was, slightly deformed, but that was precisely the charm of it. The experience was less about producing something perfect and more about getting our hands dirty and understanding a craft that has been part of the region’s cultural fabric for generations.
As evening arrived, the mood shifted again. A folk performance brought the region’s traditions into focus, with women in colourful traditional attire dancing while balancing thalis and pots on their heads, along with live vocals and instruments from local artistes. The setting was followed by a traditional dinner, a celebration of the food of the region. The Marwari tribal thali arrived laden with Dal baati churma, gud, pulao, gatte ki sabji, makke ki roti, papad ro saag, halwa and ghewar. It was heavy, comforting and unapologetically indulgent. Between bites, chaas became essential, cutting through the richness and resetting the palate for another round.
By the end of dinner, we had spent the day moving between almost every version of Kumbhalgarh: its landscapes, temples, crafts, food and traditions. What stayed with us was not any single attraction but the feeling of being somewhere that still moves at its own pace.
Our final morning was deliberately slower. After a breakfast of classic Pancakes, it was time to leave the hills and drive back towards Udaipur Airport. The three-day itinerary had packed in forts, village trails, temples, food, craft, folk traditions and long stretches of quiet.
Kumbhalgarh may be best known for the enormous fort that crowns its hills, but leaving it made one thing clear: the fort is only the beginning. Beyond its walls lies a landscape where history is woven into everyday life, where villages sit quietly beneath the Aravallis, where ancient temples share space with dense forests, and where a simple thali can tell you as much about a place as its monuments.
Somewhere between the climb to Badal Mahal, birds perched on a balcony railing, an imperfect clay vase and an especially generous serving of chaas, Kumbhalgarh had quietly made its case as a destination worth slowing down for.
Starting price for room: ₹6,000. Nearest Airport: Maharana Pratap Airport, Udaipur.
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