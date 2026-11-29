The Happy Passports Index is a ranking published in November 2026 by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions across 50 countries. Rather than judging a passport solely by visa-free travel access, it combines domestic quality of life with international mobility to show how well residents live at home alongside how freely they can travel, work, study or relocate abroad.
Each country earns an overall score out of 100 across four equally weighted pillars (25 points each), drawing on data from sources such as the World Happiness Report, Gallup World Poll, World Bank, World Health Organisation and Institute for Economics and Peace: Wellbeing is self-reported life satisfaction from the World Happiness Report; Freedom at Home comes from personal freedoms and civil liberties, including expression, association and movement.
The index aso looks at Mobility in international travel access measured via the GCS Global Passport Index along with Prosperity, Health & Safety per-capita income, healthy life expectancy and peace levels. By blending World Happiness Report life evaluations, civil liberty indicators, passport mobility scores and living-standard metrics, it reframes global privilege around everyday quality of life.
At the summit sits a familiar Nordic quartet. Finland takes first place with 93.2, powered by top-tier life satisfaction, strong domestic freedoms, and high travel reach. Iceland (92.4) and Denmark (92.1) trail by barely a point through slightly different pillar balances, followed by Norway (89.3), Switzerland (88.3) and Sweden (88.2). European nations dominate eight of the top ten spots, joined only by New Zealand (84.4) in eighth and Singapore (82.8) in tenth.
Singapore’s tenth-place finish underscores the index’s central tension. High material prosperity and strong passport reach do not automatically translate into top marks on self-reported wellbeing or domestic civil liberties. Conversely, countries like Costa Rica show strong life satisfaction relative to income, yet rank lower overall when weighed against broader mobility or institutional indicators.
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