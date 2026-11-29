Each country earns an overall score out of 100 across four equally weighted pillars (25 points each), drawing on data from sources such as the World Happiness Report, Gallup World Poll, World Bank, World Health Organisation and Institute for Economics and Peace: Wellbeing is self-reported life satisfaction from the World Happiness Report; Freedom at Home comes from personal freedoms and civil liberties, including expression, association and movement.

The index aso looks at Mobility in international travel access measured via the GCS Global Passport Index along with Prosperity, Health & Safety per-capita income, healthy life expectancy and peace levels. By blending World Happiness Report life evaluations, civil liberty indicators, passport mobility scores and living-standard metrics, it reframes global privilege around everyday quality of life.