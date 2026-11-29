A defining feature of London's skyline, Tower Bridge crosses the River Thames near the Tower of London. Completed in 1894, the Victorian Gothic-style structure combines two imposing towers with a bascule mechanism that allows its central roadway to lift for passing ships. Often mistaken for London Bridge, it is one of the city's most photographed landmarks. The bridge deck is open to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, while the twin towers, elevated walkways and Victorian engine rooms can be explored as part of the Tower Bridge Exhibition.