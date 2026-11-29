Bridges are more than engineering structures connecting two places. They are symbols of cities, landmarks shaped by history and architectural achievements that have stood the test of time. From suspension bridges spanning vast stretches of water to ancient structures that have survived centuries, here are six iconic bridges around the world that deserve a place on every traveller's bucket list.
Aptly named, the Python Bridge resembles a giant red snake slithering across the water. Designed by West 8 landscape architects, it is a pedestrian and cyclist bridge. Also known as the High Bridge, the structure spans a canal connecting Borneo Island and Sporenburg in Amsterdam's Eastern Docklands. It is one of the district's best-known pieces of modern design.
Built in 1333, the Chapel Bridge (Kapellbrücke) is a covered wooden footbridge across the Reuss River and is often called the oldest surviving wooden covered bridge in Europe. Its interior beams once held a series of painted panels depicting local history. A fire in 1993 destroyed much of it, but it was carefully rebuilt and reopened the following year. The adjoining octagonal Water Tower, which once served as a prison, treasury and watchtower, adds to the bridge's architectural appeal.
Dating back to the 14th century, Charles Bridge is one of Prague's most treasured historical landmarks. Commissioned by King Charles IV and completed in the early 15th century, the stone bridge spans the Vltava River, connecting the Old Town with the Lesser Town. Its 30 statues and statuaries, many depicting saints, lend it a distinctive character. Particularly enchanting at sunrise and sunset, the bridge offers beautiful views of Prague Castle and the city's historic architecture.
Part of the Canal du Midi, the Orb Aqueduct carries boats over the Orb River. Opened in 1858 as a replacement for an earlier crossing, the masonry structure was built to allow boats to cross the river without navigating its often challenging currents. Stretching approximately 240 metres, it features seven arches and remains an important part of the historic Canal du Midi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A defining feature of London's skyline, Tower Bridge crosses the River Thames near the Tower of London. Completed in 1894, the Victorian Gothic-style structure combines two imposing towers with a bascule mechanism that allows its central roadway to lift for passing ships. Often mistaken for London Bridge, it is one of the city's most photographed landmarks. The bridge deck is open to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, while the twin towers, elevated walkways and Victorian engine rooms can be explored as part of the Tower Bridge Exhibition.
Opened in 2018, the Golden Bridge is a pedestrian walkway high in the mountains near Da Nang. Its most striking feature is a pair of enormous stone hands that appear to hold the curving, gold-colored span aloft. The bridge sits among the hills and has become one of Vietnam's most photographed tourist attractions.