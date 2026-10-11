The best places to see autumn foliage in Asia this October

Autumn in Asia does not arrive all at once. It starts on high ridges and in northern forests, then works its way south and downhill over several weeks. That means October is less about choosing a destination than about catching the colour at the right altitude.

This year, a little timing goes a long way.

Where the colour arrives first

In South Korea, Seoraksan sets the pace. The national park on the country's north-east coast is usually the first major mountain to turn, and by the end of September the higher ridges had already started to change. The peak is expected in mid-to-late October, when maples and oaks cover the granite slopes in red, orange and yellow. From here the colour moves south across the peninsula, reaching mountains such as Naejangsan in the south-west closer to November.

Japan is running late. This year's forecast from the Japan Meteorological Corporation expects the leaves to peak later than usual because of high temperatures, with Tokyo and Kyoto not at their best until late November or December. October, then, belongs to the mountains.

Kamikochi, a high valley in the Northern Japanese Alps, is one of the more reliable choices. Larches turn gold around the Azusa River, with sharp peaks behind them, and the valley closes for winter in mid-November, so the season here is short by design. Further north in Aomori, the Oirase Gorge follows a mountain stream through beech and maple forest, with waterfalls along the way. Its colours usually arrive towards the end of the month, though a warm year can nudge them later.