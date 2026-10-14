Why do cars roll uphill without any push on this Ladakh road?

Magnetic Hill in Ladakh is known for its mysterious phenomenon where cars seem to move upward without any engine assistance or external propulsion. This place is situated along the Leh-Kargil-Baltic road at an elevation of 14,000 feet. Despite myths about magnetic influence surrounding it, science attributes it to the optical effect of the environment.
The most popular explanation for this phenomenon is the fact that Magnetic Hill is a gravity hill. While the road may appear to be inclining upwards, it is actually descending. In the absence of a horizon and other objects, the mountains around cause distortion in vision.
Instead, there is another hypothesis according to which the strong magnetic field attracts the cars upwards. Even some sources state that aeroplanes have to alter their courses due to interference. Nevertheless, there has been no magnetic anomaly found in the region.
The other factor that contributes to the attraction is the local folklore. One of the local beliefs is that this place used to be an entrance to heaven through which only worthy people could be raised.
Magnetic Hill is about 30 kilometres away from Leh. It is situated above the Sindhu (Indus) River amidst the Trans-Himalayan ranges. This is a one-hour drive from Leh by car or by motorbike.
Magnetic Hill can be visited by taking a taxi, renting a bike, going on a sightseeing tour, or even driving yourself. The trip may also incorporate Gurudwara Pathar Sahib, the Sangam point, the Indus-Zanskar rivers’ confluence point and the Hall of Fame Museum in Leh.
Look for the yellow box on the ground. Visitors can park their cars at that location and notice how the car moves by itself as if moving upwards. This depends on several factors such as the weight of the car, tyre friction and the state of the road.
May-September is considered an ideal time to visit. Access may be restricted due to weather conditions, such as snow in winter, landslides, etc.
Small tea kiosks and snack stalls may be available during the tourist season, along with parking facilities on the roads. But there are no permanent food outlets or public restrooms at the destination.
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