Why do cars roll uphill without any push on this Ladakh road?

Magnetic Hill in Ladakh is known for its mysterious phenomenon where cars seem to move upward without any engine assistance or external propulsion. This place is situated along the Leh-Kargil-Baltic road at an elevation of 14,000 feet. Despite myths about magnetic influence surrounding it, science attributes it to the optical effect of the environment.

Magnetic Hill in Leh: The mystery, legends and travel guide

The most popular explanation for this phenomenon is the fact that Magnetic Hill is a gravity hill. While the road may appear to be inclining upwards, it is actually descending. In the absence of a horizon and other objects, the mountains around cause distortion in vision.