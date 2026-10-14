Travel

Why do cars roll uphill without any push on this Ladakh road?

Magnetic Hill near Leh has puzzled travellers for years, but the road’s gravity-defying trick may have more to do with an optical illusion than magnetic forces
Magnetic Hill in Ladakh: The road where vehicles appear to roll uphill
Magnetic Hill, located around 30 kilometres from Leh, draws curious travellers with a gravity-defying illusion, fascinating legends and stunning Himalayan views
Updated on
3 min read

Magnetic Hill in Ladakh is known for its mysterious phenomenon where cars seem to move upward without any engine assistance or external propulsion. This place is situated along the Leh-Kargil-Baltic road at an elevation of 14,000 feet. Despite myths about magnetic influence surrounding it, science attributes it to the optical effect of the environment.

Magnetic Hill in Leh: The mystery, legends and travel guide

The most popular explanation for this phenomenon is the fact that Magnetic Hill is a gravity hill. While the road may appear to be inclining upwards, it is actually descending. In the absence of a horizon and other objects, the mountains around cause distortion in vision.

Instead, there is another hypothesis according to which the strong magnetic field attracts the cars upwards. Even some sources state that aeroplanes have to alter their courses due to interference. Nevertheless, there has been no magnetic anomaly found in the region.

The other factor that contributes to the attraction is the local folklore. One of the local beliefs is that this place used to be an entrance to heaven through which only worthy people could be raised.

Where is it and how can you reach it?

The mysterious stretch lies around 30 kilometres from Leh on the Leh-Kargil-Baltic Highway
Magnetic Hill sits at an altitude of approximately 14,000 feet in Ladakh

Magnetic Hill is about 30 kilometres away from Leh. It is situated above the Sindhu (Indus) River amidst the Trans-Himalayan ranges. This is a one-hour drive from Leh by car or by motorbike.

Magnetic Hill can be visited by taking a taxi, renting a bike, going on a sightseeing tour, or even driving yourself. The trip may also incorporate Gurudwara Pathar Sahib, the Sangam point, the Indus-Zanskar rivers’ confluence point and the Hall of Fame Museum in Leh.

How can you experience the illusion?

Local folklore describes Magnetic Hill as a path to heaven for the deserving
The uphill movement is widely explained as an optical illusion caused by the surrounding terrain

Look for the yellow box on the ground. Visitors can park their cars at that location and notice how the car moves by itself as if moving upwards. This depends on several factors such as the weight of the car, tyre friction and the state of the road.

What are the best times to visit the Magnetic Hill?

May-September is considered an ideal time to visit. Access may be restricted due to weather conditions, such as snow in winter, landslides, etc.

Small tea kiosks and snack stalls may be available during the tourist season, along with parking facilities on the roads. But there are no permanent food outlets or public restrooms at the destination.

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