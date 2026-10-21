Jibhi offers a slower Himalayan escape in Himachal's Banjar Valley

Tucked into Himachal Pradesh’s Banjar Valley, Jibhi offers a quieter base for exploring the forests, streams and mountain villages of the Kullu region. Wooden houses and homestays sit among pine and oak forests, while nearby trails lead to waterfalls, high-altitude lakes and historic architecture. Unlike the more established hill stations, the area is better suited to travellers looking for nature, short hikes and slower days.
Begin with Jibhi Waterfall, a short walk from the village. A forest trail leads through the trees to the cascade, with small bridges and streams along the route. The walk is relatively accessible, making it a good introduction to the landscape around the village. For a longer excursion, head towards Jalori Pass, a mountain route known for its panoramic views of forested valleys and the surrounding Himalayan ranges. From the pass, a roughly five-kilometre trail leads through oak and pine forests to Serolsar Lake, a highaltitude lake considered sacred by local communities.
Himachal Tourism recommends the route as a day hike, but check weather conditions before setting out. History and traditional architecture can be explored with a visit to Chehni Kothi, a tall timber-and-stone structure in the village of Chehni. Its construction reflects the traditional building techniques of the region, where wood and stone were combined to create sturdy structures suited to the mountain climate.
For a more unusual landscape, travel towards Kulhi Katandi, popularly known as Mini Thailand, where the river flows between rock formations to create natural pools. The site is best approached with care as water levels and currents can change with the weather.
Nature enthusiasts can extend the trip to the Great Himalayan National Park in the neighbouring Tirthan region. A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2014, the park protects a large Himalayan ecosystem supporting species including the Western tragopan, monal, Himalayan thar and blue sheep. Its trails are primarily accessed on foot and require appropriate permits for entry.
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