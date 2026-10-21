Jibhi offers a slower Himalayan escape in Himachal's Banjar Valley

Begin with Jibhi Waterfall, a short walk from the village. A forest trail leads through the trees to the cascade, with small bridges and streams along the route. The walk is relatively accessible, making it a good introduction to the landscape around the village. For a longer excursion, head towards Jalori Pass, a mountain route known for its panoramic views of forested valleys and the surrounding Himalayan ranges. From the pass, a roughly five-kilometre trail leads through oak and pine forests to Serolsar Lake, a highaltitude lake considered sacred by local communities.

Himachal Tourism recommends the route as a day hike, but check weather conditions before setting out. History and traditional architecture can be explored with a visit to Chehni Kothi, a tall timber-and-stone structure in the village of Chehni. Its construction reflects the traditional building techniques of the region, where wood and stone were combined to create sturdy structures suited to the mountain climate.