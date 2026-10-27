Did you know India has its own Niagra Falls?

The sound of surging water, the mist, and the wide water surface create the spectacular view of the Athirappilly waterfalls, one of Kerala's most impressive natural sights. Referred to as the 'Niagara Falls of India,' the waterfall is estimated to be 80 feet high and runs along a cliff in the Thrissur district. The site gains much more beauty in the monsoon period because of the increased volume of water.
Situated within the Western Ghats, Athirappilly waterfalls is enveloped by dense vegetation, tropical forests, and the picturesque ranges of Sholayar. Rivers, flora and fauna and other natural wonders are some of the things associated with the place. The sheer rock and semi-circular viewing deck provide amazing views of the flowing waters.
The waterfall is called India's Niagara due to its wide span and strong flow, as well as its curtain-like drop. Despite being small compared to the world-famous Niagara Falls in North America, the impressive power of the water flow and mist during monsoon season make for an unforgettable sight. The rush of water over the rocks and noise echo in the nearby forest.
Athirappilly waterfalls has also earned itself fame due to Indian movies. The spectacular surroundings have been seen in several hit movies, including Baahubali, Guru, Raavan, and Dil Se.
The forests of Athirappilly waterfalls belong to the Western Ghats, a biologically diverse region listed under the UNESCO World Heritage sites. The habitat is home to numerous wild animals and birds, such as the Great Hornbill, the state bird of Kerala.
There are options for enjoying scenic viewpoints, forest walks, and strolls by the river edge. All this will provide you with various angles to view the waterfall and the surrounding forest. Weather conditions might be affected by rainfall. The Athirappilly waterfalls take on added splendour during monsoon due to the water cascading in larger quantities all over the rock.
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