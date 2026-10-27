Did you know India has its own Niagra Falls?

The sound of surging water, the mist, and the wide water surface create the spectacular view of the Athirappilly waterfalls, one of Kerala's most impressive natural sights. Referred to as the 'Niagara Falls of India,' the waterfall is estimated to be 80 feet high and runs along a cliff in the Thrissur district. The site gains much more beauty in the monsoon period because of the increased volume of water.

Athirappilly waterfalls: A powerful cascade surrounded by forests

Situated within the Western Ghats, Athirappilly waterfalls is enveloped by dense vegetation, tropical forests, and the picturesque ranges of Sholayar. Rivers, flora and fauna and other natural wonders are some of the things associated with the place. The sheer rock and semi-circular viewing deck provide amazing views of the flowing waters.