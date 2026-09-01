Kolkata’s spiritual tourism to elevate with direct ferry connectivity to Mayapur

In a recent turn of events, the Department of Tourism, Government of West Bengal, announced the proposal of two 100- seater ferries that would run between Babughat, Kolkata, and Mayapur, Krishnanagar. The journey will tap into the Hooghly- Bhagirathi river system and will be a combination of pilgrimage, river and heritage tourism. The path will allow the travellers to see some of the most well-known spiritual destinations in Bengal.
While there has been no confirmation about when the ferries will be inaugurated, according to reports, it might not be before next year. As of now, two 100-seater hybrid-electric ferries have been acquired. These have been built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers. These ferries will have lithium-powered batteries, solar panels, and safety systems. With the inception of this travel route, one would be able to experience ‘Little Europe by the Ganges’ through the waterways corridor and witness a mix of colonial architecture, remains of colonial settlements, and religious destinations.
The route is expected to travel from Babughat, Dakhineshwar, Belur Math, Barrackpore, Tribeni, Bandel, Kalna, Nabadwip, and Mayapur.
With the introduction of the ferries, the pilgrimage will become an experience and not just a destination. Between Kolkata and Mayapur, there are several significant sights that one cannot miss. Moreover, not only will it boost river travel but also reduce the load from land travel. This would, in turn, promote livelihoods in smaller river cities, and one would be able to expose themselves to understanding hyperlocal culture and lifestyle.
This journey will also connect places with multiple faiths, including Christian, Islamic, Vaishnav, Hindu, and Ramakrishna beliefs. The ultimate destination, Mayapur, is the seat of Gaudiya Vaishnavism and is associated with Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s ISKCON. Ferry commute has always been a prime mode of transport between Hooghly and mainland Kolkata, and with the arrival of these ferries, travel will be made comfortable, convenient, and budget-friendly. One can keep checking the official government platforms for the exact date of inauguration, route, schedules, and ticket prices.
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