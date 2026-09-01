Kolkata’s spiritual tourism to elevate with direct ferry connectivity to Mayapur

In a recent turn of events, the Department of Tourism, Government of West Bengal, announced the proposal of two 100- seater ferries that would run between Babughat, Kolkata, and Mayapur, Krishnanagar. The journey will tap into the Hooghly- Bhagirathi river system and will be a combination of pilgrimage, river and heritage tourism. The path will allow the travellers to see some of the most well-known spiritual destinations in Bengal.

All about the Kolkata–Mayapur ferry system

While there has been no confirmation about when the ferries will be inaugurated, according to reports, it might not be before next year. As of now, two 100-seater hybrid-electric ferries have been acquired. These have been built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers. These ferries will have lithium-powered batteries, solar panels, and safety systems. With the inception of this travel route, one would be able to experience ‘Little Europe by the Ganges’ through the waterways corridor and witness a mix of colonial architecture, remains of colonial settlements, and religious destinations.