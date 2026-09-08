Three vibrant Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations you must experience in Bengaluru

Ganesha Chaturthi returns to Bengaluru on September 14, transforming the Garden City into a vibrant showcase of spiritual devotion, cultural splendour and joyful community gatherings. While festivities extend over nearly two weeks, three standout destinations capture the very best of the city’s heritage and modern celebrations.
Basavanagudi’s flagship public festival marks its 64th edition at the APS College Grounds, running from September 14 to 26. Famous for marrying majestic pandals with premier Indian classical performing arts, this 13-day extravaganza features thunderous chende drum rhythms by Beat Gurus, graceful recitals by Aayana Dance Company and soul-stirring evening prayers like the grand Ganesha Pancharatna Aradhane.
For those seeking deep-rooted tradition, the historic temple on Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi remains an essential pilgrimage. The sacred site is home to a breathtaking monolithic deity standing approximately 18 feet high and 16 feet wide. During the festival, the massive idol is sumptuously adorned, most famously with the rare Benne Alankara, where the stone surface is entirely coated in freshly churned butter. Surrounding the temple, colourful street stalls and lively crowds bring old-world Bengaluru charm to life.
Located in JP Nagar, this South Bengaluru gem has earned a stellar reputation for its boundless creative flair. Each year, the temple committee goes viral by unveiling stunning, eco-friendly festive installations. Past editions have seen the sanctum exquisitely decorated using millions of coins, currency notes, fresh fruits and exotic flowers. The result is a masterclass in festive aesthetics that honours ritualistic piety while offering visitors an awe-inspiring visual spectacle.
Whether you crave rhythmic evening concerts or magnificent temple alankaras, visiting these three landmarks guarantees an unforgettable festive journey.