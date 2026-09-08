Three vibrant Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations you must experience in Bengaluru

Located in JP Nagar, this South Bengaluru gem has earned a stellar reputation for its boundless creative flair. Each year, the temple committee goes viral by unveiling stunning, eco-friendly festive installations. Past editions have seen the sanctum exquisitely decorated using millions of coins, currency notes, fresh fruits and exotic flowers. The result is a masterclass in festive aesthetics that honours ritualistic piety while offering visitors an awe-inspiring visual spectacle.

Whether you crave rhythmic evening concerts or magnificent temple alankaras, visiting these three landmarks guarantees an unforgettable festive journey.