The strange things people collect now instead of souvenirs

There was a time when coming back from a holiday meant bringing home something that could be displayed with pride. A little wooden elephant, perhaps. A fridge magnet. A miniature Eiffel Tower that was somehow both expensive and completely useless. Souvenirs were supposed to announce where you'd been.

Forget the fridge magnet, what are you bringing home?

Now, the things people bring home are often much less impressive.

A hotel key card. A paper menu from a tiny restaurant. A receipt from a café where the coffee was particularly good. A ticket stub. A matchbook. A coaster with the name of a bar you are certain you will forget, but somehow never do.

None of these things are really souvenirs. That is probably why they are so much better.

It is oddly satisfying to slip a hotel key card into a wallet and discovering it months later. You may not remember the room number, but you remember the place. The same goes for boarding passes, particularly the old paper ones that used to get folded into passports and stuffed into bags.