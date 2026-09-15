Travel special: Visit the luxury hotels which were featured in Agatha Christie's novels

Agatha Christie stayed at some of the prolific hotels of the early 20th century, many of which later became intertwined with her work. From the Art Deco splendour of Burgh Island, which inspired the setting of And Then There Were None, to the elegant Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan, where she wrote Death on the Nile, Christie’s travels often found their way into her fiction.

She is also believed to have begun Murder on the Orient Express at Istanbul’s Pera Palace, while the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate became the setting for a real-life mystery when Christie disappeared for ten days in 1926. Hotels featured repeatedly in her novels too, including the Burgh Island-inspired setting of Evil Under the Sun and the fading London grandeur of At Bertram’s Hotel.

From seaside resorts to Caribbean escapes, Christie had a keen eye for memorable hotels, and retracing her journeys offers a fascinating way to experience the world through the places that inspired her.