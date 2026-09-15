Travel special: Visit the luxury hotels which were featured in Agatha Christie's novels

Agatha Christie understood that hotels are micro-societies. They pull together people of different moral calibre under one roof, cutting them off from their normal routines. In Christie's novels, a hotel was a paradise of possibilities, a place where a quiet corner, a copper teapot, and a ticking clock were all that was needed to pull off the perfect crime.
Christie was a nomadic spirit. As the wife of archaeologist Max Mallowan, a jet-setting global traveller, and a woman who once embarked on a ten-month journey around the British Empire, she spent vast stretches of her life in hotels. In doing so, she transformed real-world brick, mortar, and Art Deco opulence into immortal crime scenes.
Agatha Christie stayed at some of the prolific hotels of the early 20th century, many of which later became intertwined with her work. From the Art Deco splendour of Burgh Island, which inspired the setting of And Then There Were None, to the elegant Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan, where she wrote Death on the Nile, Christie’s travels often found their way into her fiction.
She is also believed to have begun Murder on the Orient Express at Istanbul’s Pera Palace, while the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate became the setting for a real-life mystery when Christie disappeared for ten days in 1926. Hotels featured repeatedly in her novels too, including the Burgh Island-inspired setting of Evil Under the Sun and the fading London grandeur of At Bertram’s Hotel.
From seaside resorts to Caribbean escapes, Christie had a keen eye for memorable hotels, and retracing her journeys offers a fascinating way to experience the world through the places that inspired her.
The tide-bound fortress: Burgh Island Hotel (Devon, England)
Rising dramatically off the South Devon coast, Burgh Island is cut off from the mainland twice a day by the swirling Atlantic tide. At its heart sits the Art Deco masterpiece, the Burgh Island Hotel.
Christie frequented the retreat in the 1930s, eventually convincing the hotel’s owner to construct a dedicated beach house for her on the property. That secluded wooden hut where she pounded out manuscripts overlooking the sea became her ultimate sanctuary.
Burgh Island served as the direct inspiration for "Nigger Island" (later renamed Soldier Island) in her masterpiece And Then There Were None (1939). It returned shortly after as the "Jolly Roger Hotel" on Smugglers’ Island in the Hercule Poirot mystery Evil Under the Sun (1941).
Local folklore holds that Christie found the island’s absolute isolation both intoxicating and eerie. The "sea tractor", a quirky, high-wheeled vehicle designed to transport guests across the sand during high tide, was used by Christie to gauge how completely trapped her fictional victims would feel once a killer struck.
The Oriental Gateway: Pera Palace Hotel (Istanbul, Turkey)
Situated in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, the Pera Palace was built in 1892 specifically to house wealthy travelers arriving on the Orient Express. Christie stayed here repeatedly during her trips to join Mallowan on excavations in Iraq and Syria.
Room 411 of the Pera Palace is widely believed to be the exact chamber where Christie penned Murder on the Orient Express (1934).
In 1979, three years after Christie’s death, a Hollywood studio attempting to make a biopic hired a famous psychic, Tamara Rand, to hold a séance inside Room 411. The psychic claimed Christie revealed the location of a secret key hidden beneath the floorboards. Incredibly, hotel staff lifted a floorboard near the door and discovered a rusty, eleven-centimetre key.
Although its exact connection to Christie’s famed 11-day real-life disappearance in 1926 remains debated, Room 411 now preserved as the "Agatha Christie Room" remains a site of intense literary pilgrimage.
The Sanctuary on the Nile: Sofitel Legend Old Cataract (Aswan, Egypt)
Perched on a granite cliff overlooking the Nile, this Victorian-era palace offered sweeping views of feluccas gliding past Elephantine Island. Christie spent extended periods at the hotel in the late 1930s.
The Old Cataract is prominently featured in Death on the Nile (1937) as the hotel where Linnet Ridgeway and Simon Doyle stay before embarking on the doomed river steamer S.S. Karnak.
Christie wrote large portions of the novel sitting on the hotel’s expansive terrace, sipping gin and tonics while watching the river traffic. The hotel still features the "Agatha Christie Suite," complete with her original desk and Victorian rocking chair.
The Nostalgic Haven: Brown’s Hotel (Mayfair, London)
While her eccentric Belgian detective Poirot gravitated toward crisp, contemporary lines at fictional modern flats, Christie herself preferred old-world London charm. Brown’s Hotel in Mayfair, with its wood-paneled walls, brass fittings, and quiet traditionalism, was a personal favorite.
Brown’s served as the blueprint for At Bertram’s Hotel (1965), featuring Miss Marple. In the novel, Bertram’s is an impossibly perfect, preserved Victorian establishment catering to clergy and elderly aristocrats, which ultimately turns out to be a sophisticated front for a major crime syndicate.
Christie loved Brown’s because it felt so overwhelmingly respectable that no one would ever suspect wrongdoing within its doors. She inverted this exact sense of security for Miss Marple, demonstrating that the more respectable a hotel appears, the more likely it is hiding sinister motives.
The Old Swan Hotel (Harrogate)
The site of Christie’s most famous real-life mystery. When she vanished for eleven days in December 1926 following her mother's death and her husband's infidelity, she was eventually found staying at this Yorkshire hotel under the pseudonym "Theresa Neele"—the surname of her husband’s mistress.
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