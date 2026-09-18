The things worth spending more on when you travel and what you can absolutely save on

Travel has a strange way of making people spend money they would normally think twice about.

What to splurge on, and what to skip, when you travel

Suddenly a €14 airport sandwich seems reasonable. A hotel room twice the price feels tempting because "it's only three nights". And that handmade bowl you have absolutely no use for becomes an essential purchase because, well, you're in Portugal.

The trick is not to spend less on everything. It is to spend more on the things that will actually change the trip, and stop paying extra for things you will barely notice.

Spend more on getting there, sometimes

A slightly more expensive flight that arrives at a sensible hour can be worth far more than the cheapest possible ticket. A 5 am departure followed by two connections might save money on paper and cost you an entire day of the holiday. The same goes for trains. If paying a little more gets you a direct service instead of three changes with luggage, that may be money well spent.

That does not mean automatically buying business class. Look at what the upgrade actually gives you. More legroom on a long-haul flight can be useful. A premium seat on a one-hour journey probably matters considerably less.

Spend on where you sleep

You do not need a luxury hotel, but accommodation is one place where a small increase in budget can have a disproportionate effect. A safe location, a quiet room, a decent mattress, reliable air conditioning in a hot climate and easy access to public transport can make every day easier.

A beautiful lobby is less important.

Spend on shoes

This sounds deeply unglamorous until you spend eight hours walking through a city in shoes that seemed perfectly comfortable in the shop.

Good walking shoes are one of those travel purchases you use constantly. They do not need to be expensive, fashionable or specifically marketed as "travel shoes". They just need to fit properly and survive the amount of walking you actually plan to do.

Spend on the things you came to experience

If you have travelled halfway across the world to see a particular performance, museum, archaeological site, food market or landscape, budget for it.

There is little point saving ₹2,000 on an experience you have been looking forward to for months and then spending ₹6,000 on souvenirs you will forget about by next year.

Save on luggage

Unless your trip genuinely requires specialist equipment, luggage is one place where branding can become expensive very quickly. A sturdy, sensibly sized bag does the job. You do not need a suitcase with a mysterious promise to "redefine travel".

And travelling with less can save money too. Fewer bags can mean cheaper transport, fewer baggage fees and considerably less time standing beside the carousel waiting for your belongings.