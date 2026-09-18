The things worth spending more on when you travel and what you can absolutely save on

Travel has a strange way of making people spend money they would normally think twice about.
Suddenly a €14 airport sandwich seems reasonable. A hotel room twice the price feels tempting because "it's only three nights". And that handmade bowl you have absolutely no use for becomes an essential purchase because, well, you're in Portugal.
The trick is not to spend less on everything. It is to spend more on the things that will actually change the trip, and stop paying extra for things you will barely notice.
Spend more on getting there, sometimes
A slightly more expensive flight that arrives at a sensible hour can be worth far more than the cheapest possible ticket. A 5 am departure followed by two connections might save money on paper and cost you an entire day of the holiday. The same goes for trains. If paying a little more gets you a direct service instead of three changes with luggage, that may be money well spent.
That does not mean automatically buying business class. Look at what the upgrade actually gives you. More legroom on a long-haul flight can be useful. A premium seat on a one-hour journey probably matters considerably less.
Spend on where you sleep
You do not need a luxury hotel, but accommodation is one place where a small increase in budget can have a disproportionate effect. A safe location, a quiet room, a decent mattress, reliable air conditioning in a hot climate and easy access to public transport can make every day easier.
A beautiful lobby is less important.
Spend on shoes
This sounds deeply unglamorous until you spend eight hours walking through a city in shoes that seemed perfectly comfortable in the shop.
Good walking shoes are one of those travel purchases you use constantly. They do not need to be expensive, fashionable or specifically marketed as "travel shoes". They just need to fit properly and survive the amount of walking you actually plan to do.
Spend on the things you came to experience
If you have travelled halfway across the world to see a particular performance, museum, archaeological site, food market or landscape, budget for it.
There is little point saving ₹2,000 on an experience you have been looking forward to for months and then spending ₹6,000 on souvenirs you will forget about by next year.
Save on luggage
Unless your trip genuinely requires specialist equipment, luggage is one place where branding can become expensive very quickly. A sturdy, sensibly sized bag does the job. You do not need a suitcase with a mysterious promise to "redefine travel".
And travelling with less can save money too. Fewer bags can mean cheaper transport, fewer baggage fees and considerably less time standing beside the carousel waiting for your belongings.
Save on airport food
Airport food is often expensive because you are trapped in an airport, not because the sandwich is secretly extraordinary. Eat before you leave when possible, carry permitted snacks and take a reusable water bottle through security if the airport rules allow it.
Save the food budget for the place you actually travelled to eat in.
Save on taxis when public transport works
A taxi from the airport might be worth it after a midnight arrival or with heavy luggage. But if a reliable train or bus takes you straight into the city, it can be an easy place to cut costs.
Use the money for an extra meal, museum ticket or another night away instead.
Save on travel clothes
There is always a moment before a holiday when perfectly good clothes suddenly seem completely unsuitable for travel. Resist the urge to buy an entirely new personality.
Take clothes you already know are comfortable. Buy something new only if you genuinely need it.
Spend on travel insurance
This is not the exciting kind of spending, but it is one of the few costs that can become extremely valuable precisely when everything goes wrong. Medical treatment, cancellations, delays, lost luggage and other disruptions can become expensive very quickly, depending on the destination and policy. Read what is actually covered rather than choosing purely on price.
Save on souvenirs
The cheapest souvenir is often the one you actually wanted.
A postcard, local food item, second-hand book, packet of spices or tiny piece of craft can mean more than an expensive object bought because the shop was nearby. And if you do want something substantial, leave room in the budget and the suitcase for it before you leave home.
The best travel budget is not necessarily the smallest one. It is the one that reflects what you care about.
Spend on comfort when discomfort will ruin the day. Spend on safety when the alternative is taking a needless risk. Spend on the experience you travelled for.
And save ruthlessly on everything you are only buying because you happen to be on holiday.
Your bank account will probably thank you when you get home.
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