A short, indulgent getaway in Panchkula and Chandigarh

Our base for the stay was The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection by IHG, where a warm welcome came in the form of a refreshing orange-spiced drink. Our room was spacious, with sweeping city views and without the cramped feeling that can sometimes accompany hotel stays. But the most unexpected welcome was waiting on the table — a tiny goldfish named Sheela. What first appeared to be a quirky surprise turned out to be a thoughtful ritual followed for solo female travellers, giving them a little company during their stay.

Once we had settled in and freshened up, we headed to Sapio for high tea. A delicious cappuccino accompanied an assortment of hors d’oeuvres, from smoked salmon on crostini and chicken tikka hummus tart to avocado mash in a phyllo cup. The sweet offerings included banoffee pie and scones with clotted cream and compote. Outside, the Panchkula rain was picking up, making the prospect of retreating to our room all the more inviting before dinner.

Dinner at Sapio brought a multi-cuisine buffet, and we made our way through a little bit of everything. The chicken Risotto stood out, creamy, cheesy and comforting, while a blueberry cheesecake brought the meal to a sweet close, its tart blueberry compote cutting through the soft, mousse-like cheesecake.