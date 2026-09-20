A short, indulgent getaway in Panchkula and Chandigarh

By the time we landed in Chandigarh, the afternoon had begun to soften into evening. A 20-minute drive from the airport took us past the Punjab-Haryana countryside, with stretches of green and distant hills replacing the bustle of the city. It was a brief but scenic introduction to Panchkula, and the perfect prelude to a couple of days spent between slow hotel hours and explorations around Chandigarh.
Our base for the stay was The Aarlis Hotel Panchkula, Vignette Collection by IHG, where a warm welcome came in the form of a refreshing orange-spiced drink. Our room was spacious, with sweeping city views and without the cramped feeling that can sometimes accompany hotel stays. But the most unexpected welcome was waiting on the table — a tiny goldfish named Sheela. What first appeared to be a quirky surprise turned out to be a thoughtful ritual followed for solo female travellers, giving them a little company during their stay.
Once we had settled in and freshened up, we headed to Sapio for high tea. A delicious cappuccino accompanied an assortment of hors d’oeuvres, from smoked salmon on crostini and chicken tikka hummus tart to avocado mash in a phyllo cup. The sweet offerings included banoffee pie and scones with clotted cream and compote. Outside, the Panchkula rain was picking up, making the prospect of retreating to our room all the more inviting before dinner.
Dinner at Sapio brought a multi-cuisine buffet, and we made our way through a little bit of everything. The chicken Risotto stood out, creamy, cheesy and comforting, while a blueberry cheesecake brought the meal to a sweet close, its tart blueberry compote cutting through the soft, mousse-like cheesecake.
The next morning started with a hearty breakfast of Cheese masala omelette, sausages, crisp hash browns and grilled tomatoes filled with creamy mushrooms. At Tatva Spa, a 60-minute Swedish massage with calming music, candles and the soothing aroma of Ojas oil offered a welcome reset, followed by a relaxing steam session.
Lunch took a regional turn with a Haryanvi-inspired Thali featuring chicken malai tikka, hara masala chicken curry, mixed dal, roti, khatti kadhi chawal, mixed vegetables, gud kheer and buttermilk.
By afternoon, Chandigarh beckoned. Our first stop was the Rock Garden, an extraordinary maze of sculptures made from industrial and domestic waste, recycled ceramics and discarded objects. A man-made waterfall and quirky mirror maze added to its charm. We then made our way to Sukhna Lake as evening approached. The heavy rain meant we couldn’t get on the boats, but the reservoir still offered a glimpse of Chandigarh’s favourite evening ritual, with families, friends and joggers gathering around the waterfront.
Back at the hotel, Jigger was our next stop. The Picante brought tequila, house-made hot sauce and a cucumber-coriander salt rim together with a jalapeño garnish, while the Daisy fizz combined tequila and cognac with orange-cardamom shrub and triple sec. The fruity Tiki sour, with passion fruit, gin, lime and almond, brought a nuttier finish.
Our final dinner at Cabana, an intimate outdoor hut setting, ended with grilled chicken breast and a brownie with ice cream — a suitably indulgent close to a rainy Panchkula escape.
As getaways go, this one found its rhythm somewhere between rain-soaked city walks and unhurried hours indoors. With good food, a little wellness, cocktails at dusk and Chandigarh just a short drive away, by the time we checked out, the only thing missing from the itinerary was another day.
Starting price for room: ₹17,600++. Nearest airport: Chandigarh International Airport.
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