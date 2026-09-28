Visit these 8 places to meet the polar bears in their natural habitats

One of the most thrilling experiences to have in your lifetime is to spot a polar bear. Not under the extreme zoo conditions but in their natural habitats! From Canada to Greenland, here are eight places worth visiting if you want some snow adventures paired with sightings of these wonderful creatures.
The most popular destination for polar bear spotting is in Churchill, Canada. One can see hundreds of these fluffy bears along the Hudson Bay. The area gives guided tours and elevated tundra vehicle safari experiences which one should not miss. This location is best to make your debut in polar bear spotting. You will also be able to catch some amazing photographs. The ideal time to visit would be October – November. One can even choose to pair it up with Beluga whale sightings and come over between July to September. The best way to reach is to fly over to Winnipeg and take a connecting flight to Churchill. Road connectivity is practically zero and the flight options are the best.
If you want to see the polar bears closely, especially mother’s with their children then this is the location to head over to. The ideal time is between late September to mid November for polar bear spotting. It is suggested that you always opt for travel tours operated by recognised agencies rather than go for individual sightings. The nearest airport is Churchill from where you can join the tour operators and see the polar bears.
Catch these white beauties in action during spring when they can be spotted hunting seals around the edge of the icebergs. Apart from polar bears, the area is also known for its arctic marine life which is equally unmissable. Visit the floe edge from May to June to see the wildlife and for the bears fall is the best time. You can fly to Iqaluit and then take a scheduled flight to the Pond Inlet to see the polar bears.
This emerging polar bear spotting destination is best to visit in Autumn when the bears gather around the bay as it freezes for the winter. October to November is when you should travel here. Although check with local operators as flights may be delayed or cancelled depending on the weather.
Even though sightings are not guaranteed, this remote place in East Greenland has high chance of spotting a few during the months of July and August. One must not go after the bears and instead opt for recognised tour operators. You can reach her by flying from Reykjavik to Nerlerit Inaat and continue by helicopter, boat or snowmobile.
Want to experience polar bears in the most dramatic environs? Check out glaciers, sea ice, fjords, wilderness and more along with the beautiful bears. This place is not registered as an official tourist spot and sightings may happen if you are lucky. The most popular time to see polar bears is between May to September. You can fly to Longyearbyen and then join any professional expeditions.
Bears are usually spotted during the late summer when the ice melts. Chances of seeing them gather in numbers around the island coast are quite high. While September is the prime time for viewing, if you are lucky you might see them in August too. It is best to take help of professional operators during such tours as access may change due to local rules and regulations. You can take a commercial or chartered flight from Fairbanks and reach the location.
One of the most popular polar bear spotting destinations in Russia is this beautiful island. In fact, according to the UNESCO, it is said to have the highest density of polar bear dens, globally. The ideal time is to visit in Autumn when the polar bears congregate. An exciting way to explore around the area is to book yourself a expedition cruise from Anadyr and sail through the Chukchi sea towards the island.
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