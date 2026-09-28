Visit these 8 places to meet the polar bears in their natural habitats

The most popular destination for polar bear spotting is in Churchill, Canada. One can see hundreds of these fluffy bears along the Hudson Bay. The area gives guided tours and elevated tundra vehicle safari experiences which one should not miss. This location is best to make your debut in polar bear spotting. You will also be able to catch some amazing photographs. The ideal time to visit would be October – November. One can even choose to pair it up with Beluga whale sightings and come over between July to September. The best way to reach is to fly over to Winnipeg and take a connecting flight to Churchill. Road connectivity is practically zero and the flight options are the best.