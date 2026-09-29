5 oases that you must not skip in this lifetime

If you want to break free from the polarity of mountains and beaches, then try visiting an oasis this time. Beautiful springs, sand dunes, vibrant street culture and more await you in these five interesting oases around the world.
Where will you be able to discover history and legends linked to both Cleopatra and Alexander? In the desert oasis of Siwa! Full with date palm, freshwater springs, olive groves and salt lakes, this is a green spot locked within golden sand all around. It takes around 8 hours 30 minutes from Cairo and is situated in west Egypt near the Libyan border. When here do not miss Cleopatra’s spring, the mud-brick fortress of Shali, Fatnas Island and more. In fact, local legend says that Siwa was home to the Oracle of Amun which was consulted by Alexander the Great.
With time, Alula has become one of the most sought-after destinations in Saudi Arabia. With beautiful walks across the old town, Jabal Ikmah, Hegra and Oasis trails, it is a prominent tourist spot today. With cliffs, canyons and other major geographical formations within the desert horizons, here is one contemporary location which will not only elevate your travel experiences but also heighten your social media.
Along the banks of the Ziz River in South-eastern Morocco lies the Tafilalt oasis. It is also well –known as one of the historically prominent caravan routes in the Sahara desert. The dense palm groves bring texture, aesthetics and colour to the otherwise arid desert. It is a place quite apt for those who love adventures in the sand. One can reserve dune-buggy rides, sandboarding and safaris or choose to peacefully watch the sunset from the desert camps.
Desert is not something that comes to the mind easily when you talk of China, but missing out on the geographical wonder called Turpan would be really missing out an amazing sight. In China’s Xinjiang, the Turpan Basin forms an extraordinary sight when the irrigation system called Karez channels bring underground water to the oasis surrounded by mountains. This water makes the land very fertile for growing grapes and thus, the area is known for its famous wines. Anyone travelling here will be able to see the water channels, vineyards, go for wine tours and the ancient ruins of Jiaohe.
This beautiful Peruvian landmark is best explored in a day by foot. Palm trees mark the perimeter of this green-blue lagoon oasis near Ica. One can indulge in usual sand sports around the area, apart from taking leisurely walks and discovering the area through local tales.
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