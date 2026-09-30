China expands overseas travel restrictions to include families of elite AI talent

While not an outright ban on travel, the requirement will likely exert a further chilling effect on a tech sector already facing unprecedented constraints. China has restricted foreign travel for elite AI professionals in private firms since earlier this year, reflecting a fierce determination to safeguard its technology.

Fears of a potential outflow of key technology intensified after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg oversaw the $2 billion acquisition of Manus. Mark and his firm were eventually ordered by the government to unwind the deal. As part of the fallout, Beijing moved to limit American investment in sensitive technology firms.

It remains unclear whether all families of these individuals need to follow the strictures. Insiders note that the government plans to add relevant individuals to the list as time goes by. "Government departments have already notified several people of the need to clear family travel," shared individuals asking not to be identified.

Such policies may ultimately force engineers with global ambitions to choose between staying home or heading abroad earlier in their careers.