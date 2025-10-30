Videos
Explore Chandannagore during Jagadhatri Puja
Dive into the dazzling lights, heritage charm, and festive spirit of Chandannagore during Jagadhatri Puja, where devotion meets grandeur on the banks of the Hooghly.
Summary
Experience the vibrant grandeur of Jagadhatri Puja in Chandannagore, where devotion meets artistry! Just an hour from Kolkata, the town lights up with breathtaking pandals and dazzling Daker shaaj idols crafted from shola. From themes like Rath Yatra to Chinese dragon dances, each pandal is a masterpiece. As night falls, Chandannagore transforms into a glowing wonderland of lights — a festive journey you simply can’t miss this year!
