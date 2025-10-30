Explore Chandannagore during Jagadhatri Puja

Experience the vibrant grandeur of Jagadhatri Puja in Chandannagore, where devotion meets artistry! Just an hour from Kolkata, the town lights up with breathtaking pandals and dazzling Daker shaaj idols crafted from shola. From themes like Rath Yatra to Chinese dragon dances, each pandal is a masterpiece. As night falls, Chandannagore transforms into a glowing wonderland of lights — a festive journey you simply can’t miss this year!