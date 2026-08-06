Videos
Alexandra Eala makes history: The first Filipina to win a WTA tour title
From Quezon City to WTA glory, Alexandra Eala is rewriting Philippine tennis history.
From a young tennis prodigy in Quezon City to making history on the WTA Tour, Alexandra "Alex" Eala's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Watch how the 21-year-old became the first Filipina to win a WTA Tour championship after her historic Washington Open triumph and why she's one of tennis' brightest rising stars. Don't forget to follow us for more sports updates!
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