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Drip Culture Kolkata review | Is it worth the hype? Watch the video
Drip Culture Kolkata blends creative coffee, standout bites, and a charming ambience perfect for casual dates and quick catch-ups.
We dropped by Drip Culture, Kolkata and here’s our verdict? The coffee is fun, the Signature Charcoal Dimsum is the real star, and the Chocolate Hazelnut Petite Gateaux is reason enough to stay a little longer. The space is like a low-commitment, high-charm setting built for first dates and quick catch-ups where a full meal feels like overkill.
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