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Bruce Willis makes rare public appearance at daughter Tallulah’s wedding. Watch the video
Bruce Willis made a rare appearance at daughter Tallulah’s wedding to Justin Acee, sharing an emotional family moment at the Idaho celebration.
Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance at the wedding of his youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, and musician Justin Acee on August 8 in Idaho. The emotional family celebration saw Bruce share a special moment with the newlyweds, while Tallulah stunned in a custom Balenciaga couture gown inspired by a look once worn by her mother, Demi Moore.