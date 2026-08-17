Videos
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns tie the knot with Kylie Jenner in attendance. Watch the video
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are officially married, but it’s Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s appearance that has everyone talking.
Jordyn Woods and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns have officially tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded wedding in Malibu. While the newlyweds celebrated their big day in classic black-and-white glamour, all eyes were also on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, whose presence at Jordyn’s wedding has sparked fresh speculation about a possible reconciliation between the former best friends.