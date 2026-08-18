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Abu Dhabi offers free UAE entry visas to Indian tourists. Watch the video
Abu Dhabi is offering free UAE entry visas to eligible Indian tourists who meet specific travel, hotel and return-flight requirements.
Abu Dhabi is offering free UAE entry visas to eligible Indian tourists as part of an initiative to attract more visitors from India. Travellers must hold an Indian passport, travel directly from India, book at least a three-night stay at an Abu Dhabi hotel and have a confirmed return flight ticket. Watch the video to know more!