Videos
Science Gallery Bengaluru unveils ‘Quantum,’ a journey into the world of Physics. Watch the video
Science Gallery Bengaluru’s Quantum invites visitors to explore the mysteries of quantum physics through an immersive and interactive exhibition.
Intrigued by The Big Bang Theory or Dark Matter? Science Gallery Bengaluru’s new exhibition Quantum explores the fascinating world of quantum physics through an immersive, interactive experience. Catch a glimpse of the exhibition, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am onwards, and is on view until August 2027 at Science Gallery, Sanjayanagara.