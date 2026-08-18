What's so special about Queen of Kalahari diamond? Watch the video

From the legendary 342-carat Queen of Kalahari rough diamond discovered in Botswana in 2015 to Chopard’s extraordinary Garden of Kalahari collection, these rare gems have dazzled some of the world’s biggest stars. Beyoncé showcased pieces from the collection at the Met Gala 2026, while Sabrina Carpenter gave the necklace a dramatic twist at the 2025 Grammys. Most recently, Georgina Rodríguez stunned at her wedding ceremony with a spectacular 50-carat floral-cut diamond necklace. The jewellery is estimated to be valued at around $50 million.