Padmanabhaswamy Temple Vault B: India’s mysterious sealed chamber. Watch the video

Deep beneath the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram lies Vault B, one of India’s most famous mysteries. After immense treasures were discovered in several temple chambers, Vault B remained unopened during the court-authorised inspection in 2011. Legend says its entrance is protected by Naga Bandham, a powerful tantric ritual associated with serpent guardians, and warns of disastrous consequences if the chamber is opened improperly. But separating legend from fact is important: there is no verified public inventory of what lies inside Vault B, and its contents remain unknown. Watch the video to know the whole story.