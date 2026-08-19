World’s first Cross-Border cable car connecting China and Russia. Watch the video

The world’s first cross-border cable car is taking shape across the Amur River, connecting Heihe in northeast China with Blagoveshchensk in Russia’s Far East. Stretching 970 meters, the journey will take just 6–8 minutes, with cabins carrying up to 110 passengers. With international-style passport control, security and customs at both terminals, the project is designed to handle up to 2.6 million passenger trips annually. The service is targeted for testing and completion by mid-2027, offering a fast, year-round alternative to ferries, ice roads and bridges.