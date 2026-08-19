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You can actually bathe in a giant hot pot in China! Watch the video

Would you take a dip in a giant hot pot? Harbin’s quirky spa pool brings the iconic jiugongge and yuan yang hot pot to life.

What if your spa day came with a spicy twist? Welcome to Harbin, China, where guests can soak in a pool designed like a giant jiugongge — the iconic nine-grid Chinese hot pot. The experience even includes chilli peppers, jujube dates, lemon slices and vegetables floating around the pool. And if one broth isn’t enough, there’s also a yuan yang hot pot pool, with one side designed to look fiery and spicy and the other mild and milky. Watch the video to know more!

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