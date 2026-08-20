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The mystery of Ram Setu: How can the infamous stones float. Watch the video
How are stones linked to the legendary Ram Setu said to float? Explore the story, spiritual significance and scientific explanations behind the phenomenon.
Have you ever wondered how stones linked to the legendary Ram Setu are said to float? According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama’s Vanara army built a bridge to Lanka, and stones inscribed with Lord Rama’s name began floating on water. While the tradition holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, science offers possible explanations involving lightweight pumice-like rocks, coral structures, and trapped air. Meanwhile, Ram Setu itself is geologically described as a chain of limestone shoals, sandbanks and coral formations between India and Sri Lanka.
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