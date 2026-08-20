Why does Kaju Katli have a shiny silver layer? Watch the video

Have you ever wondered why your favourite kaju katli has that shiny silver coating? It’s called varak or vark—an ultra-thin sheet of edible silver that has been used in South Asian sweets for centuries. Historically, silver leaf was also associated with Ayurvedic preparations and later became a symbol of luxury in royal kitchens. Traditional production methods sometimes involved animal-derived materials, which became a concern for vegetarians and Jains. Today, Indian food-safety standards require edible silver leaf to meet strict purity requirements, and animal-derived materials are not permitted in its production.