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Why does Kaju Katli have a shiny silver layer? Watch the video
Ever wondered what gives kaju katli its signature shine? Discover the history of varak, the edible silver leaf used on Indian sweets for centuries.
Have you ever wondered why your favourite kaju katli has that shiny silver coating? It’s called varak or vark—an ultra-thin sheet of edible silver that has been used in South Asian sweets for centuries. Historically, silver leaf was also associated with Ayurvedic preparations and later became a symbol of luxury in royal kitchens. Traditional production methods sometimes involved animal-derived materials, which became a concern for vegetarians and Jains. Today, Indian food-safety standards require edible silver leaf to meet strict purity requirements, and animal-derived materials are not permitted in its production.
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