Videos
Yoko Morishita: The 77-year-old ballet legend who still dances. Watch the video
Yoko Morishita proves passion, discipline and artistry can transcend age as she continues her remarkable ballet journey at 77.
Ballet is known for its discipline, intensity and demanding physical standards. Yet Japanese ballet legend Yoko Morishita continues to dance at 77, proving that passion and determination can transcend age. Born in Hiroshima in 1948, Morishita began ballet at just three and went on to win gold at the prestigious Varna International Ballet Competition in 1974. Watch the video to know her story.