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Famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama passes away at 97. Watch the video
Yayoi Kusama dies at 97, leaving a vivid legacy of dots, pumpkins and infinity rooms that reshaped contemporary art worldwide.
Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama has passed away at the age of 97, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that transformed her vivid hallucinations into some of the most recognisable works in contemporary art. From her signature polka dots and yellow pumpkins to her hypnotic infinity installations, Kusama’s unique vision captivated audiences worldwide. She continued creating art until her final days.