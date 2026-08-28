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Celebs spotted at the dinner party hosted by Ali Fazal and Divyenndu. Watch the video

Ali Fazal and Divyenndu hosted a star-studded dinner party, with Bollywood favourites turning up in style for a glamorous night of celebrations.

Celebs spotted at Ali Fazal and Divyenndu’s star-studded dinner party, and everyone brought their A-game! From Sayani Gupta to Pankaj Tripathi, the night was filled with glamour, style, and unforgettable moments as the stars came together to celebrate the night in true Bollywood fashion.

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Celebs spotted
Ali Fazal and Divyenndu

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