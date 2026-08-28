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Lumba Rakhi: The beautiful Rakhi tradition unknown to most of India. Watch the video
Lumba Rakhi adds a special touch to Raksha Bandhan, celebrating the bond between a sister-in-law and her family in Rajasthani and Marwari communities.
Did you know there’s another beautiful tradition celebrated alongside Raksha Bandhan? Known as Lumba Rakhi, it is tied around a sister-in-law’s bangle, giving the bhabhi a special place in the celebration. Popular among Rajasthani and Marwari communities, the tradition symbolises family bonds, love and the welcoming of a sister-in-law into the family.