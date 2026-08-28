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Peter Cullen's incredible legacy lives on as he passes away at 93. Watch the video
Peter Cullen, the iconic voice behind Optimus Prime and Eeyore, has died at 85, leaving behind a legendary career that shaped generations of fans.
Legendary Canadian-American voice actor Peter Cullen, best known as the iconic voice of Optimus Prime in Transformers and Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh, has passed away at the age of 85. As per reports, he passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by his family. From Transformers and Winnie the Pooh to Predator, Knight Rider and King Kong, his unforgettable voice shaped generations of fans. His remarkable legacy will live on for years to come, forever embedded in the memories of children who grew up enchanted by his fascinating characters.