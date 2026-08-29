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Who was legendary vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi? Rashmika Mandanna reportedly set to play her in Biopic. Watch the video
From a musical prodigy in Madurai to a global icon, discover the extraordinary life and legacy of M.S. Subbulakshmi.
Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to portray legendary Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi in an upcoming biopic. Now, who is this legendary woman? From her musical beginnings in Madurai to her historic UN performance and iconic role in Meera, discover the extraordinary legacy of one of India’s greatest musical legends.