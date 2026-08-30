Jane Austen Festival: When Bath transforms into a Regency-Era wonderland. Watch the video

Every September, the historic city of Bath, England, transforms into a wonderland for the Jane Austen Festival. What began as a small weekend event in 2001 has grown into one of the world’s largest celebrations of Austen’s life and works. From grand costumed promenades to bonnets, gowns and Regency-inspired festivities, the 10-day event brings Austen’s world to life. The festival is scheduled to take place on September 11 this year, with the spectacular costumed parade following the next day on September 12.