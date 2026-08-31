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Uganda’s King Oyo Nyimba passes away at 34. Watch the video

Crowned as Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom monarch at just three, King Oyo Nyimba grew from the world’s youngest reigning king into one of Africa’s most recognisable traditional rulers. Watch his life story

Uganda’s King Oyo Nyimba, who became monarch of the Tooro Kingdom at just three years old, has passed away at the age of 34. Crowned in 1995 following the death of his father, King Oyo became one of Africa’s most recognisable traditional rulers and was widely known as the world’s youngest reigning monarch at the time. Watch the video to know his story.

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King Oyo Nyimba

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