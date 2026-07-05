Videos
Celebs who redefined maternity fashion from Anne Hathaway to Hailee Steinfeld. Watch the video
Pregnancy, but make it fashion! These celebrity moms are redefining maternity style with confidence, glamour, and unforgettable looks.
Pregnancy has never looked this fashionable! Anne Hathaway, Hailee Steinfeld, Rihanna, and Sonam Kapoor are proving that maternity style can be bold, glamorous, and trendsetting. From red carpet moments to stunning designer outfits, watch the video for the best celebrity pregnancy fashion moments.