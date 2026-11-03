The hype with the colourful Mah Jong sofa EXPLAINED! Watch the video

The story of the iconic Mah Jong sofa is as unconventional as its design. Born in 1971 from a creative vision that challenged traditional furniture-making, this colourful, masterpiece has since become a lasting symbol of laid-back luxury. And as the 2000s arrived, it saw a huge hype in high fashion. From its innovative origins to its celebrity status today, watch the video to know how the Mah Jong sofa redefined contemporary interiors and continues to captivate design lovers with its playful versatility.