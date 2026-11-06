A fashion breakdown of costume design for Nitesh Tiwari's Rs 4000 crore budget film, Ramayana

A INR 4000 crore budget, polarizing reactions, and an internet completely divided! Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally hit the big screens, and while everyone is debating Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram, Sai Pallavi’s Sita, and Yash’s Ravana, there’s another major star stealing the spotlight... The Fashion!

In this video, we decode the massive visual leap from Ramanand Sagar’s iconic 1987 Doordarshan series to Nitesh Tiwari’s 2026 epic spectacle. We break down the silks, crowns, armor, and aesthetic choices that shaped television history versus modern blockbusters. Tell us which costume did you like the most!