Honda’s new Elevate becomes even more practical and attractive with new features. Watch the video

It might be a blink, and you miss update, but the new Honda Elevate has surely become a better vehicle. In a sea of SUVs that promise you everything but the kitchen sink, the Elevate comes across as a breath of fresh air. , Honda has added quite a few new features, all of which make the Elevate more accomplished than it already is. Prices start at ₹11.80 Lakh, ex-showroom. The revised Elevate has certainly added many new features and improvements to its category, making it a worthy contender as the most sensible SUV in its class. You get all the features that you need, without the bloatware of useless gimmicks. A new 360-degree camera has been added, and we like the way the ADAS Level 2 features have been tuned for India, which the company calls Honda SENSING. You also get around 220 mm of ground clearance, which is sensible for a country like India. Inside, you have new ivory-black upholstery, though you can get full-black interiors with the Black Edition. The powertrain remains the same – a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre making 121 PS of power and 145 Nm of torque. This can be had with a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission, the latter adding paddle shifts and a rear disc brake. Safety has not been compromised, and all variants get 6 airbags as standard, and a suite of electronic nannies to keep you as safe as possible under most conditions