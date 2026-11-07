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Kolkata is getting ready for one of its most intriguing pre-Kali Puja traditions! Watch the video
Kolkata gets into the spooky spirit as Bhoot Chaturdashi approaches. Take a look at how the city is gearing up for this uniquely Bengali celebration.
As Bhoot Chaturdashi approaches, the city takes on a different mood. Here are some glimpses of Kolkata getting ready for the occasion. A little spooky and rooted in Bengali culture, Bhoot Chaturdashi has its own place in the city's festive calendar. How are you preparing for Bhoot Chaturdashi this year?
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