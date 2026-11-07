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Want a free Valentine's Day getaway? Finland's free trip for singles, Explained! Watch the video
Finland is offering 16 singles a chance to find love with an all-expenses-paid romantic getaway in February 2027. Here's how to apply before the November 10 deadline
Finland is inviting 16 singles from around the world for an all-expenses-paid romantic getaway in February 2027, complete with blind dates, local food and winter experiences. Registration closes November 10, 2026. Here's how to apply!
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