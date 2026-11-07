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Why Deb Haaland’s clothes aren't mainstream luxury: Decoding her indigenous look
From vibrant ribbon skirts to intricate Indigenous jewellery, Deb Haaland is redefining power dressing by bringing Native American fashion and craftsmanship into the spotlight.
From vibrant ribbon skirts to intricate Indigenous jewellery, Deb Haaland is redefining power dressing by bringing Native American fashion and craftsmanship into the spotlight. Here's how the former US Interior Secretary champions Indigenous designers, celebrates her Laguna Pueblo heritage and makes cultural identity a powerful fashion statement.
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