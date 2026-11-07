Videos
Why does Goddess Kali stand on Lord Shiva? EXPLAINED! Watch the video
Why does Goddess Kali stand on Lord Shiva? Unravel the fascinating mythology behind the iconic image, from the battle with Raktabija to its deeper spiritual and tantric symbolism
Why is Goddess Kali depicted standing on her husband, Lord Shiva? Discover the fascinating Hindu mythological story behind this powerful imagery, from the battle with demon Raktabija to Kali's unstoppable cosmic dance and Shiva's intervention. Explore the deeper spiritual and tantric symbolism, where Kali represents Shakti (divine energy) and Shiva represents consciousness. Discover why this striking image is also a powerful reminder of feminine energy, divine balance, creation, destruction and the unconditional love of Ma Kali, especially in Bengal.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.