Why does Goddess Kali stand on Lord Shiva? EXPLAINED! Watch the video

Why is Goddess Kali depicted standing on her husband, Lord Shiva? Discover the fascinating Hindu mythological story behind this powerful imagery, from the battle with demon Raktabija to Kali's unstoppable cosmic dance and Shiva's intervention. Explore the deeper spiritual and tantric symbolism, where Kali represents Shakti (divine energy) and Shiva represents consciousness. Discover why this striking image is also a powerful reminder of feminine energy, divine balance, creation, destruction and the unconditional love of Ma Kali, especially in Bengal.