Renault’s new Hybrid Duster has the most powerful engine mated to a very efficient hybrid powertrain. Watch the video

The Duster Hybrid is Renault’s attempt at making a super fuel-efficient vehicle that combines an electric powertrain with a conventional engine to get the best performance at a competitive price point, starting at ₹17 lakh. Renault’s E-Tech 160 blows the competition away. It has a bigger 1.8-litre, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Combined output is 160hp against 116hp for the Toyota-sourced system. The battery is bigger too, at 1.4kWh versus the competition. The transmission is not an eCVT as used by other manufacturers: Renault has gone in for an unconventional gearbox it calls E-Tech, which is a clutchless transmission with four ratios for the engine and two for the main electric motor. With a certified 29kpl on the Indian test cycle, the Duster becomes the most efficient SUV in the class. It, however, loses out on some critical features like ADAS and the 360 camera. The front logo is now illuminated, and the features list is otherwise quite strong, with a large panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate as well. The suspension has been beefed up with frequency-dependent damping (FDD) units for excellent ride quality. The upholstery has been made brighter with the new sand dune colour, but quirks like the audio control stalk behind the steering wheel are an ergonomic nightmare. Overall, this vehicle remains the best hybrid in its segment