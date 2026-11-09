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Akshay Kumar celebrate Diwali with his family. Watch the video

From traditional prayers to aarti, Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali at home with his family. Take a glimpse into their festive moments filled with love, devotion and togetherness.

Akshay Kumar celebrated Diwali at home with his family, embracing the festive spirit with traditional prayers and aarti. Take a glimpse into the actor’s heartwarming family celebration as they welcomed the festival of lights with love, devotion, and togetherness.

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