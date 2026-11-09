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Decoding Kareena Kapoor's Diwali look. Watch the video
Kareena Kapoor brought out the heirloom emeralds, but the beige Punit Balana kaftan left us wanting more. Did the oversized silhouette miss the mark? Here's our fashion verdict
Kareena’s royal jewels deserved a sharper fashion moment. While the heirloom emeralds were the ultimate flex, the beige Punit Balana kaftan and oversized silhouette missed the mark. A richer colour palette and structured tailoring could have made this look a winner. Yay or nay?